Jewel Box Theater hosting drive-in comedy show

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local theater says it wants to help spread a little joy during the pandemic by hosting a drive-in comedy event.

“I kept walking around this enormous space unable to believe it was just sitting empty,” said Darron Dunbar, Production Director for Jewel Box Theater. “Plus feeling frustrated knowing how much a good laugh can make life bearable again and that there was all this amazing comic talent just sitting around with all the theaters closed. I was venting this frustration when Tim Morris, a local director and producer, suggested doing a live drive-in type deal. Immediately, bells went off and I knew that was the perfect idea, and we had the perfect location to do it. The FCC and Jewel Box parking lot at 36th and Wilshire is enormous and faces west and there is an elevated area with parking that faces east making the perfect stage.”

The Jewel Box Theater will host a drive-in comedy show on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.

Organizers say comics will perform classic sketches from The Carol Burnett Show. The actors’ mics will be fed into an FM transmitter, so guests can simply turn on their radio to hear the act.

The shows begin at 8 p.m. in the parking lot of 3700 N.W. Walker.

Admission is $10 per person with kids 10-years-old and under free. Cars will park in every other spot so there will be room to set out chairs and keep a safe distance from other families.

There will also be a snack bar with popcorn, sodas, and candy available. If you want to bring your own snacks, there is a $5 charge.