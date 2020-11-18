Jimmy B’s set to open its doors in Automobile Alley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many people head to Automobile Alley to celebrate the ‘Lights on Broadway’ event, a new restaurant will be opening its doors.

Hal Smith Restaurants announced that it plans to open Jimmy B’s, which will be located in the former Mercedes showroom on Broadway in downtown Oklahoma City.

In addition to a comfortable and inviting dining room, there will be a large open-air patio with an outdoor fireplace.

Jimmy B’s will feature an eclectic menu of hand-rolled sushi, hearty salads, and classic American fare.

The new restaurant is set to open its doors on Nov. 23.

LATEST STORIES: