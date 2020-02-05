Jimmy’s Egg founder honored in exhibit at Oklahoma History Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - You've likely enjoyed their pancakes, bacon and eggs but do you know the story behind Jimmy's Egg?

The Oklahoma History Center is making moves to continue honoring the chain started by a Vietnamese refugee in the 1980's in Oklahoma City.

It's joining the likes of Sonic, Love's, and other major Oklahoma businesses while still paying tribute to its roots.

It's an extraordinary process moving this sign without getting any cracks. It's a huge sign for a huge business, representing its small beginnings.

"It came from the original building from Jimmy's Egg on N.W. 16th & May, so it's the symbol of where it started and where it began and how it get here and just sentimental value," said Ban Nguyen.

His father-in-law, Loc Le, worked three jobs after arriving in Oklahoma as a Vietnamese refugee, seeking asylum in 1975. By the time the 80's rolled around, he had saved up enough to purchase a little cafe called Jimmy's Egg.

"Well he kept the sign because he didn't want to put any money into that and instead of calling it Loc Le's, he said Jimmy's Egg," said Dr. Bob Blackburn, with the Oklahoma History Center.

Now the sign, which has been in the "Welcome Home" exhibit at the Oklahoma History Center for two years as a symbol of Vietnamese refugees in Oklahoma, is on the move.

It's joining businesses like Sonic, Love's, and more in the Crossroads of Commerce exhibit, where it should be.

It's a tribute to Le's little Jimmy's Egg Cafe that grew to 58 locations across the country.

"It gives me chills right now thinking of what we have done and now we get this display in this exhibit, Made In Oklahoma, that's what we are," Nguyen said.

A Vietnamese refugee's hard work is now on display in hopes of inspiring future generations, no matter where they're from.

"We came over, just hardworking people and showed that this is the land of opportunity with hard work and the opportunity, we can do anything we want," said Nguyen.

"Here is the last frontier, come and be a part of the story that we call Oklahoma," said Dr. Blackburn.

The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zudhi Dr. in Oklahoma City, across the street from the Governor's Mansion.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information visit okhistory.org.