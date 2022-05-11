OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, the community is invited to attend a job fair.

The 2nd Annual Job and Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 14 at Douglass High School’s Moses F. Miller Stadium, located at 900 N. Martin Luther King Ave.

Organizers say the come-and-go event will feature information about job opportunities, summer resources, and food trucks.

Councilwoman Nikki Nice will host a community conversation in the stadium from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Connecting residents to the many community programs and job opportunities in and around Ward 7 are essential for our city to thrive,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “Events like this can change lives for the better when resources are brought to the people.”

A few of the participating employers include:

EMSA

OKC Police Department

OKC Fire Department

OKC Parks and Recreation

911

Oklahoma City Public Schools

A few of the participants in the resource fair include:

Urban League

Boys and Girls Club

Ralph Ellison Library

OKC Parks and Recreation

Oklahoma City-County Health Department

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Community Action Agency

The City has more than 200 positions to fill, not including careers as police officers and firefighters.

Recruiters will be onsite to visit with participants and match their interests with possible positions. Sign-on bonuses ranging from $2,500 to $5,500 are available for critical fill positions. People can log on to okc.gov/careers to review job openings and submit their application.