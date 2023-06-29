OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The United States Department of Labor’s Job Corps program announced it has launched a summer recruitment drive in Oklahoma.

According to officials, Job Corps is a federal career technical training and education program for young people looking to achieve a higher-paying career or higher education.

Job Corps says the drive will take place on Guthrie, Tulsa and Tahlequah campuses to provide openings and free career training. The program is free for people ages 16-24 from low-income households and who meet the eligibility requirements.

“Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries,” said Rachel Torres, National Director of Job Corps. “Our graduates fill a critical need for employers and the economy.”

The three Job Corps campuses in Oklahoma, Guthrie, Tulsa and Talking Leaves in Tahlequah, offer career skills training in growing industries, like Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Finance and Business, Health Care, Homeland Security, Hospitality and Information Technology.

Officials say students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps can help with hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job searching.

Students may also be eligible for benefits like SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are unhoused or are a foster youth. Expedited enrollment may also be available for eligible young adults experiencing homelessness.

“For students, we are a path to careers, certifications and connections—all without student debt. For employers, we’re a possible solution to their workforce pipelines,” Torres said. “It’s a win-win for workers and businesses in Oklahoma.”

For more information, visit jobcorps.gov.