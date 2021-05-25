Job fair bringing 35 employers to American Legion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are still looking for a job, the American Legion is hosting a job fair with several companies searching for employees.
American Legion Post 12 is hosting a job fair on Wednesday with dozens of employers.
Employers who will be at the job fair include:
- Gallardia Country Club
- Christian Bros Automotive
- Putnam City Schools
- Canadian Valley Technology Center
- Costco
- Elara Caring
- Norman Regional
- Unity Clinic
- Hope Center
- ODVA
- VOA
- VUB
- USAF
- USMC
- Army National Guard
- USN
- Fence Pro
- Drabek & Hill
- Federal Detention Center
- OK Detention Center
- Omega Security
- Oklahoma City Police Department
- Flashbang Holsters
- Tinker Federal Credit Union
- District 5A, American Legion
- Border Magic by Curbmasters
- Snapology
- Allen Auto Body
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol
- All American Roofing
- OKC Central Work Force
- Southern Nazarene University
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Neighbors Coffee.
The job fair will be held on Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 12, located at 6101 N.W. 50th St. in Warr Acres.
Organizers say many employers are prepared to hire on the spot.