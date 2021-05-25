Job fair bringing 35 employers to American Legion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are still looking for a job, the American Legion is hosting a job fair with several companies searching for employees.

American Legion Post 12 is hosting a job fair on Wednesday with dozens of employers.

Employers who will be at the job fair include:

  • Gallardia Country Club
  • Christian Bros Automotive
  • Putnam City Schools
  • Canadian Valley Technology Center
  • Costco
  • Elara Caring
  • Norman Regional
  • Unity Clinic
  • Hope Center
  • ODVA
  • VOA
  • VUB
  • USAF
  • USMC
  • Army National Guard
  • USN
  • Fence Pro
  • Drabek & Hill
  • Federal Detention Center
  • OK Detention Center
  • Omega Security
  • Oklahoma City Police Department
  • Flashbang Holsters
  • Tinker Federal Credit Union
  • District 5A, American Legion
  • Border Magic by Curbmasters
  • Snapology
  • Allen Auto Body
  • Oklahoma Highway Patrol
  • All American Roofing
  • OKC Central Work Force
  • Southern Nazarene University
  • Torchy’s Tacos
  • Neighbors Coffee.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 12, located at 6101 N.W. 50th St. in Warr Acres.

Organizers say many employers are prepared to hire on the spot.

