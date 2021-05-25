Job fair bringing 35 employers to American Legion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are still looking for a job, the American Legion is hosting a job fair with several companies searching for employees.

American Legion Post 12 is hosting a job fair on Wednesday with dozens of employers.

Employers who will be at the job fair include:

Gallardia Country Club

Christian Bros Automotive

Putnam City Schools

Canadian Valley Technology Center

Costco

Elara Caring

Norman Regional

Unity Clinic

Hope Center

ODVA

VOA

VUB

USAF

USMC

Army National Guard

USN

Fence Pro

Drabek & Hill

Federal Detention Center

OK Detention Center

Omega Security

Oklahoma City Police Department

Flashbang Holsters

Tinker Federal Credit Union

District 5A, American Legion

Border Magic by Curbmasters

Snapology

Allen Auto Body

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

All American Roofing

OKC Central Work Force

Southern Nazarene University

Torchy’s Tacos

Neighbors Coffee.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 12, located at 6101 N.W. 50th St. in Warr Acres.

Organizers say many employers are prepared to hire on the spot.