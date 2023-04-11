OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The famed ‘Tiger King’ says he’ll be running for President in 2024 as a Democrat.

Joseph Maldonado, who is also known as Joe Exotic, announced his presidential bid in March.

Although he is serving time in federal prison, he says he isn’t going to let that stop him from running for the nation’s top office.

This is not the first time Joe Exotic has run for the nation’s highest office. He ran in 2016 under the Libertarian Party. He also ran for Oklahoma Governor as a Libertarian in 2018.

Now, Maldonado says he’s filing his 2024 presidential campaign with the Democratic Party.

“I’m joining the Democrats to fight like hell for every child in America. Their future won’t be destroyed by endless laws and the shadow of violence,” wrote Joe Exotic on Twitter. “It’s time for a g****** revolution, and I’m leading the charge!”

His campaign is advocating for ‘responsible gun regulation’, reproductive rights, mental health and criminal justice reform.

“Unrelenting in his quest for accountability, Joe Exotic seeks to expose deep-rooted corruption within the Department of Justice and fiercely advocate for innocent Americans who are wrongfully imprisoned in federal penitentiaries,” his campaign said.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 21-year federal sentence after being convicted on multiple charges, including violations of the Endangered Species Act and a murder-for-hire plot against wildlife park rival, Carole Baskin.