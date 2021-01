OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lanes in the John Kilpatrick Turnpike are closed after a semi-truck struck an overhead sign.

The Department of Public Safety issued a news release at 12:35 p.m. Saturday, stating that the center and outside lanes are closed after the tractor-trailer struck an overhead sign and camera on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike westbound at the Santa Fe Toll Plaza.

Those lanes were closed at 12:22 p.m.