TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Award-winning comedian, actor and writer, John Mulaney is coming to Oklahoma in October.

The John Mulaney: From Scratch tour will make a stop at the River Spirit Casino and Resort’s concert venue, The Cove in Tulsa on Thursday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

Attendees must be 21 and older for the event, and the use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.