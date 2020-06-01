John Rex Charter School raising $40,000 to renovate center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular charter school in downtown Oklahoma City is working to raise money to complete a series of renovations at a historic center.

John Rex Charter School announced that it has launched a capital campaign to complete renovations of the historic McAlpine Center.

The center will be transformed into a new learning space for the growing student body.

Organizers say they plan to raise $400,000 by August 1 in order to complete the project. So far, the school has already received $825,000 from a federal grant, support from the Inasmuch Foundation, and donations from the John Rex family.

“We’re bursting at the seams, and we need more space to accommodate the influx of students in downtown Oklahoma City,” said Heather Zacarias, interim superintendent and director of elementary education. “Rather than constructing a brand-new building, we’re refurbishing an older facility to help improve our community. Long-time donors have already helped us get to this point, and we’re calling on our neighbors, partners and school community to help get us over the finish line.”

In addition to primarily serving fifth through eighth grade students, organizers say the McAlpine Center will benefit all grade levels with art and music classes.

“We continue to support downtown Oklahoma City’s growing population and provide a quality education to children of all backgrounds, which we believe should involve studying the arts and music,” Zacarias said. “Families are moving downtown because of the opportunities at John Rex, and the McAlpine Center will allow us to instill a love of learning in even more children.”