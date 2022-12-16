OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahoma City middle school students worked together to spread a bit of Christmas cheer to the community.

Students at John Rex Charter School worked together for the school’s ‘Light Up the Holidays Show.’

Organizers say the middle school students worked together to program and design 16,000 lights using skills related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

“Our mission at John Rex is to provide kids with unique educational opportunities, primarily through hands-on learning,” said Interim Head of School Patrick Duffy. “Our new Light Up the Holidays Show offers a chance for students to practice teamwork, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking. We hope the Oklahoma City community will come out to show their support.”

Lights cover two fences surrounding the school’s playground.

“It was so much fun to learn about the lights and how they work!” said John Rex middle school student Stryder Jacobs. “Turning the lights on for the first time was something I’ll never forget.”

Organizers say the light fixtures will stay up year-round, allowing students to program them for special occasions.