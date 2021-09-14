Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler celebrates 50th anniversary with big discount

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular Oklahoma burger joint is celebrating its 50th anniversary with big deals for customers.

Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout the month of September.

As a thank you to customers, Johnnie’s is offering its burgers at 50% off at each location one day this month. The deals are as follows:

Sept. 14- 2652 W. Britton Road in Oklahoma City

Sept. 16- 33 E. 33rd Street in Edmond

Set. 21 – 6629 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City

Sept. 23- 1700 Shedeck Parkway in Yukon

Sept. 28 – 421 W. I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City

Sept. 30 – 2305 S. Telephone Road in Moore.

Johnnie Haynes opened the first Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler in September of 1971. The first location was a drive-in with 12 car-hop stalls, and inside seating capacity of 48.

Over the past 50 years, Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler has been owned and operated by the same Haynes family.

“My brother and I have been so honored to work alongside and serve the Oklahoma City community for the past 50 years,” says Rick. “I was just 13 years old when my dad opened the first location, and since that time I have grown to see Johnnie’s serve 3rd and 4th generations of patrons. I’ve also had the pleasure to work alongside some of the same great employees for the past 20 to 30 plus years. I believe that’s what makes Johnnie’s so special. It’s not just about building a really great burger, but also about building great relationships. We’ve been able to do that by always immersing ourselves in the community, whether it be through our local Johnnie’s Nights that support churches and schools, or working with charities such as FCA, Sandwiches With Love, and Habitat for Humanity. We love this community, we are so grateful for the past 50 years, and we look forward to the future and many more to come.”