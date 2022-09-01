OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular burger restaurant that has been in business for decades announced that it is closing one of its locations.

Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler announced that it was closing its I-240 location as of Thursday, Sept. 1.

“A huge thank you to all of our customers who frequented this location the past 40 years. Come see us at our Moore store, or any other Johnnie’s location,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Johnnie Haynes opened the first Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler in September of 1971. The first location was a drive-in with 12 car-hop stalls, and inside seating capacity of 48.

Over the past 50 years, Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler has been owned and operated by the same Haynes family.