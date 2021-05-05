Johnnie’s offering free large drink for Oklahoma teachers, school staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular restaurant is celebrating Oklahoma teachers and school staff throughout the month of May.

Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler is offering a free large drink for all teachers and staff with a valid ID throughout the month of May.

Officials say no purchase is required for the free drink.

“We are extremely grateful to the teaching community for their resilience during a challenging time in education this past school year,” said Rick Haynes, co-owner of Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler. “This is our opportunity to say we appreciate all you do and the impact you’re making in the lives of Oklahoma children.”