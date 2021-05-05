Johnnie’s offering free large drink for Oklahoma teachers, school staff

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Johnnie's

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular restaurant is celebrating Oklahoma teachers and school staff throughout the month of May.

Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler is offering a free large drink for all teachers and staff with a valid ID throughout the month of May.

Officials say no purchase is required for the free drink.

“We are extremely grateful to the teaching community for their resilience during a challenging time in education this past school year,” said Rick Haynes, co-owner of Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler. “This is our opportunity to say we appreciate all you do and the impact you’re making in the lives of Oklahoma children.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Image of the KFOR app

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report