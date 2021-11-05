Joint OSBI, FBI homicide investigation leads to arrest of 2 people in Oklahoma; 1 accused of murder in Indian Country

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were arrested Wednesday, one accused of killing a person in Indian Country, amid a joint homicide investigation conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

Jimmy Kelly, 51, was arrested on a federal complaint of murder in Indian Country using a firearm to commit a violent act. He’s in the custody of U.S. Marshals. Charlana Kelly, 52, is in the Ottawa County Detention Center on suspicion of accessory to a felony, according to OSBI officials.

Jimmy and Charlana Kelly

The joint investigation was launched upon request from the Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office.

Jimmy Kelly is accused of killing 47-year-old Toni Moran, who was found dead three miles north of Commerce.

The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Moran’s death, OSBI officials said.

The following agencies assisted the investigation: Miami Police Department, Pryor Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa County District Attorney’s Office, Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

No further information was provided.