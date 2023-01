JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Jones are warning parents after a child says someone tried to grab them while they were walking home from school.

Police officials say it reportedly happened Wednesday afternoon. Police now are looking for a white man in his mid 30’s who may be driving an older model champagne color vehicle.

Jones police say this is a good time as a reminder to talk with your children about the importance of “stranger danger” and reporting it immediately.