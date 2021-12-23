Jones resident sues Oklahoma town for allegedly violating Open Records Act

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – The town of Jones is now facing a lawsuit for allegedly violating the Open Records Act.

This comes after a resident filed an open records request that allegedly went unanswered.

This story was first reported by The Jones Journal, also saying a new town resolution now charges $85 per hour for any request that requires legal support– including open records requests.

“Where government runs into problems is when they forget that those records belong to the public. They’re simply the custodians of them at the moment,” said Joey Senat, OSU Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Multimedia Journalism.

According to the lawsuit, Jones resident Christopher Templeton made an open records request on Nov. 18, 2021, demanding a response from the town of Jones by Dec. 10, but allegedly that never happened.

The Jones Journal says Templeton, “has been battling the town for several months over flooding issues near his home.”

He even filed a petition with change.org.

KFOR tried to reach Templeton, but no one was home.

In July of this year, the town passed a resolution to now charge $85 per hour for any request that requires legal support.

But according to the Jones Journal, the town clerk, town treasurer, and town attorney confirmed all open records requests are no longer reviewed by staff and are now sent directly to the town’s attorney for review.

News 4 stopped by city hall on Thursday. They were closed for the holiday.

We were able to reach the mayor by phone. He declined to comment but said he would pass along our request to the attorney.

The Jones Journal tells KFOR the city attorney hasn’t actually charged anyone the $85 fee.

“What he described was that every request goes to the department head, whichever department had the record, and also to the city attorney for review and authorization as he put it. That’s a violation of the Open Records Act,” Senat said.

Senat, an Oklahoma State University professor, specializes in Freedom of Information laws, including the Open Records Act.

He says the law does not specify a time limit for responses to requests, but–

“It also requires prompt and reasonable access to the records,” Senat said. “The public is entitled to look at them, in fact, they have a right to look at them. It’s an important right. It’s how they know what their government’s doing in their names.“

So far, we have yet to hear from the city attorney.

KFOR will continue to follow this story.