Jones residents recall moments they woke up to deadly apartment fire

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – There were terrifying moments for some residents in Jones early Monday morning.

They woke up to the sound of sirens, smell of smoke, and sights of a raging fire.

This happened at the Oak Forest Apartments near Britton Road and Hiwassee.

“Six to eight apartments in the building … completely engulfed in flames,” said Officer Randy Nailon with the Jones Police Department.

Officials say two men were inside the apartment unit where the blaze started.

Those two men were brothers.

Neighbor Steven Thompson woke up to one of the brothers frantically banging on his door.

“He said his brother was … the apartment was on fire and his brother was still in there,” said Thompson. “I went around to try to help him get his brother out but fire was coming out of all the doors and windows.”

Thompson rushed to try and help rescue the man, but sadly it was too late.

“I was scared for him. I mean, after I saw it I knew there was no way I could get in the apartment, with fire coming out of all the windows,” he said.

Tragically, the man trapped inside lost his life.

The other was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

“He was burnt all on his forehead, and down one side, and had a big hole in his pants where it burned him, so yeah, he was in pretty bad shape himself,” said Thompson.

Meanwhile, the fire was spreading rapidly, so Thompson ran door to door getting everyone else to safety.

He says it’s a tight-knit community, and he didn’t think twice before jumping into action.

“I thought immediately I better let everybody else in the apartments know and a lot of people were asleep, it was like 3:38 when he woke me up,” he said. “This is like a family around here – everybody helps everybody. My apartment burned tonight and I’ve already got a place to sleep, something to sleep on, and everybody’s bringing stuff to us.”

Thompson also thinks a dog was trapped inside the building.

No word from fire crews yet on what sparked the blaze.

The building is a total loss.