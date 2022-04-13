OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a little more than a week, runners from across the country will descend on Oklahoma City.

Before runners head to the starting line, visitors and families can enjoy a free live concert.

This year’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon weekend kicks off on Friday, April 22 with a concert featuring the Josh Abbott Band.

The family-friendly, free concert begins at 6 p.m. in Scissortail Park.

“The entire Oklahoma City community steps up to make the Memorial Marathon a Run to Remember,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director. “This kickoff concert is our thank you to the runners, volunteers, Marathon partners and the community.”

The evening will end with fireworks at Scissortail Park.

“The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is continually finding new ways to unify our community. The addition of a free, family friendly concert before the races, adds another opportunity in this amazing weekend for our city,” said Graham Colton and Brian Bogert, Co-Chairs of the Memorial Marathon Concert, and Partners in The Social Order.

The 22nd annual Run to Remember events take place from April 22 through April 24.

KFOR will be providing live coverage of the Sunday Marathon on-air and online.

To sign up for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon or learn more about the events, visit the marathon’s website.