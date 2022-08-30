OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister’s campaign.

Hofmeister agreed to participate in the following governor’s race debates:

Thursday, September 29, at the University of Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18, on OETA, 7 p.m.

“Restoring honesty, transparency, and accountability to the governor’s office will be among my top priorities and that starts with open, honest dialogue on a debate stage,” Hofmeister said.

She said she is open to other debates as well.

KFOR reached out to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s campaign personnel, asking if Stitt agreed or declined to participate in the debates. We have not yet heard back.