OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – JRB Art at the Elms is presenting “Past, Present, Future” in its New Year exhibition.

The award-winning gallery says it’s showcasing a variety of artists and their work for the community to visit as the new year begins. All three shows will be opening January 6, on First Friday from 6-9pm. JRB Art at the Elms is located at 2810 N Walker, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

According to JRB Art at the Elms, George A. Bogart was born in Duluth, Minnesota on October 30, 1933, and passed away November 23, 2005, in Norman ,Oklahoma. Duluth taught for many years at the college level until his retirement in 1997. Officials say he had passion and extensive knowledge of art and painting.

Art by George Bogart. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms.

Art by George Bogart. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms.

Art by George Bogart. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms.

Denise Duong was born and raised in Oklahoma City by “two weirdo Vietnamese parents”. The Gallery says Duong went to art school at the Art Institute of Chicago, where she continued to explore and create. “I have a deep love for nature, adventure, exploration, and working with my hands. These things influence me in everything that I do. Textures and using different processes entertain me. People entertain me. The world entertains me. I entertain myself. Cheers to yesterday, today, and tomorrow!” said Duong.

Art by Denise Duong. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms.

Art by Denise Duong. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms.

Art by Denise Duong. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms.

Mike Larsen is a painter and sculptor. Officials say he performs research on the subjects of his art, searching for historical accuracy. He was commissioned by the State of Oklahoma in 1991 to create a 26-foot-long mural for the Capitol Rotunda. Larsen was named to the “Oklahoma Hall of Fame” in 2015.

Art by Mark Larsen. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms. Art by Mike Larsen. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms.

Brett Weston was born in 1911 and died in 1993. Weston is known as a “natural landscape photographer” says JRB Art at the Elms. Some of his earliest examples of photography date back to the beginning of the mid-1920s. His work is displayed in various galleries all over the world. Weston’s work was said to be “unique and consistent”.

Photography by Brett Weston. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms. Photography by Brett Weston. Image courtesy JRB Art at the Elms.