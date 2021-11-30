Judge denies search warrant in search for missing Oklahomans

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A judge denied a private investigator’s request for a search warrant to excavate an area in Love County, believed to possibly be connected to the disappearance of two young Oklahomans.

The private investigator is investigating the disappearance of Molly Miller and Colt Haynes, who vanished in Love County eight years ago.

Molly Miller and Colt Haynes

Their whereabouts remain a mystery.

The private investigator believes property in Love County could provide answers to the mystery behind Miller and Haynes’ disappearance.

James Conn Nipp

They were last seen riding in a car with a friend, James Conn Nipp.

Police previously said Nipp led authorities on a chase through Love County but got away.

The car was found two weeks later, but there was no sign of Miller or Haynes.

The judge denied the private investigator’s request for a search warrant, saying there is no evidence a crime was committed.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham issued a statement Tuesday regarding Miller and Haynes’ disappearance, promising to not give up the search for Miller and Haynes. That statement is as follows:

“We are aware of the circulating rumors in reference to the Molly Miller, Colt Haynes disappearance. As mentioned numerous times over the years, we have never given up hope of finding Molly Miller, and Colt Haynes. While the case was forwarded to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation some years back, a couple of current Deputies that work for the new administration here at Love County have taken another look at the case and have drawn some of their own opinions and conclusions. Obviously none of these opinions or conclusions have be substantiated as we have not been able to locate either Molly Miller, or Colt Haynes. We do our best to look into every lead and tip that we receive and in doing so deputies believed a search warrant was necessary for a piece of property in Love County in the hopes of excavating years of built-up dirt and debris in a creek bed. If the theory of the deputies is correct, this excavation and search warrant are necessary. However, when the search warrant was applied for through the district court, it was denied citing that the case is still considered a missing persons case, and there is no evidence to show that a crime has been committed. With not being able to prove that a crime was committed, a search warrant could not be issued. We understand the public opinion of the case, the former administration, and the overall publicity that this case has brought. At this point we are reexamining our options moving forward, and still plan to follow up on any credible lead or tip that the public can provide. If you know something that could help in solving this cold case, please do the right thing and come forward. We have an anonymous tip line on our website, https://lovecosheriff.com/ you can call and speak to the Sheriff, or Undersheriff directly, 580-276-3150 Ext 2, or you can contact the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations as they are the primary investigating agency for the case 405-848-6724.” SHERIFF MARTY GRISHAM