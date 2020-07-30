Judge rejects Norman gunman’s request to withdraw guilty plea

William Adams was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2018 shooting.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – A judge has rejected a man’s request to withdraw his guilty plea in a workplace shooting in Norman that wounded two people, including the gunman.

Court records show 57-year-old William Ray Adams’ request was rejected Monday.

Adams’ attorney said the ruling will be appealed. Adams pleaded guilty in January to kidnapping and weapons charges.

He was sentenced on June 24 to 30 years for attempting to abduct his estranged wife from her workplace and shooting and wounding a coworker who tried to intervene.

Adams entered Bergey Wind Power Company in January of 2018, wearing a gas mask and armed with a shotgun.

He then tried to abduct his wife and shot Collette Wind, a coworker of his wife’s.

Adams was wounded when another coworker took Adams’ gun from him and shot him.

Wind read a statement during Adams’ sentencing hearing. She told KFOR she thought the sentence Adams received was fair.

“I dealt with my anger and all of that a long time ago,” Wind told KFOR. “I didn’t really have any anger, I just wanted to be done.”

