OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A federal district judge has upheld a law that aims to protect Oklahoma pharmacies.

In 2019, the Oklahoma Legislature passed the ‘Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act.’

Organizers say it protects Oklahomans’ access to pharmacy providers and protects pharmacies from self-serving practices of pharmacy benefit managers.

The act was challenged by a pharmacy benefit manager trade association.

On Monday, a judge ruled in favor of the measure.

“This is an important victory for all Oklahomans, because we all buy prescription drugs when we need them. This law enacts commonsense legal protections against abuses in the pharmaceutical industry—the costs of which are far too often borne by patients and community pharmacies,” said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor. “I am proud of the legislature, Governor Stitt, and Insurance Commissioner Mulready for protecting Oklahoma consumers and my team for working vigorously to defend this Act. We look forward to continuing that defense if this case is appealed.”