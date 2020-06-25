Judge sentences William Adams to 30 years in prison for 2018 shooting in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – On Wednesday, a judge sentenced William Adams to 30 years in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In January of 2018, Adams entered the Bergey Wind Power Company, where his wife worked, wearing a gas mask and armed with a shotgun and two revolvers. Adams tried to kidnap his wife before shooting one of her coworkers.

During the sentencing hearing, the state played 911 calls and body cam from the shooting. They said Adams told detectives after the shooting that he had planned what happened for several days, and that his plan was to go to his wife’s job, kidnap her, then take her home and kill her.

Adam’s attorney argued he was clearly not in his right mind on the day of the shooting, and he’s just now starting to address the mental health issues he’s suffered from for most of his life. He asked the judge to allow Adams to serve eight days in and 12 days out during his sentence.

Adams also addressed the court himself, telling the judge he’s not the same person he was in 2018. He also said he is suffering from a heart condition and only has five years to live, so anything the judge gives him would be a death sentence.

The woman Adams shot, Collete Wind, spoke with KFOR after the hearing. She says she is happy with the sentence, and that she has forgiven Adams for what happened. She said she just wants him to understand what he did and how it has affected others.

Before his ruling, the judge said he believes mental illness does explain what happened, but it doesn’t justify it. He also said Adams is not the same man he was two years ago, but neither are the victims.

