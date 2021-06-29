Judge to hear from Oklahoma dispensaries against seed-to-sale program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of dispensaries from across the state will soon find out if they will have to comply with a new tracking program that will be put in place by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

On Tuesday, a judge will hear from a group of dispensaries suing the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority over the implementation of the seed-to-sale program.

An attorney representing 10,000 cannabis businesses across the state says the move would create a monopoly with one company doing all of the seed-to-sale tracking in the state.

A lawsuit filed over the issue alleges that one company would get roughly $15 million from monthly service fees and from the sale of specific plant tags.

He also argues that many dispensaries already do their own seed-to-sale tracking, which means a plant is tracked from the time it’s grown to the time it gets to the consumer.

“Our position and our case is about the fact that the state agency, the Oklahoma Department of Health and OMMA has failed to do its job in adopting regulations,” Ronald Durbin with Viridian Legal Services said.

However, the company at the heart of the seed-to-sale program, Metrc, says it is not a monopoly.

Instead, they say their system would make it easier for regulators.

“The whole idea behind Metrc is actually to make things more efficient,” David Urbanowicz, director of external affairs at Metrc, said.

The OMMA has refused to comment on pending litigation.