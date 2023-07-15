OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Judicial fallout continues, following a sex scandal involving an Oklahoma City judge and an assistant district attorney spanning years was revealed.

In March 2021, Oklahoma County District Judge Timothy Henderson resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct from female attorneys.

Most recently, an Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday threw out a first-degree murder conviction because of the sexual relationship between the judge and a prosecutor in the case.

Many other cases could see a similar result, and attorney Robert Gifford said the misconduct now casts doubt on hundreds of other cases because of potential constitutional rights violations, or due process.

“It calls into question the integrity of not only every single jury trial, but every time someone pled guilty and got sentenced, did they receive an appropriate sentence or did the judge give them a more excessive sentence just because the prosecutor he was having a sexual relationship with asked for something more severe,” said Gifford.

Gifford’s client Aaron Thomas Brock was sentenced to 35 years in prison for robbing a southwest Oklahoma City motel at knife point in 2015.

After news of the relationship between the judge and the prosecutor was revealed, Brock asked for a new trial.

“Did somebody receive all the rights that they were entitled to? Were they able to go through the process and receive fair treatment? He [Brock] did not receive a fair trial [and] he did not receive a fair sentence,” Gifford added.

The case was reassigned to a judge in Canadian County for a post-conviction review.

“The judge out of Canadian County found that due process had been violated, that the appearance of the sexual relationship between the prosecutor and the judge could not stand and reversed the conviction and set up for a new trial,” he added.

“They actually made a recommendation for an appropriate sentence that he should [have] received the first time,” he continued. “He ended up getting close to time served, but it took him seven-and-a-half years to get there.”

Brock could be just one of hundreds asking for a second look.

In an email Friday, Oklahoma County’s District Attorney’s office said they’ve notified other individuals whose cases were heard before Judge Henderson between 2016 and his retirement, and said they plan to review applications for post-conviction relief as they come in.

But time could be ticking for anyone convicted by Henderson to file for new trials due to a recent law change by the state legislature, putting a one-year time limit on applications.

“If somebody doesn’t act within a certain amount of time, they lose the opportunity to raise the issue,” Gifford said.

“And, not just [for] the trial itself, but also if someone wanted to plead guilty, did they receive a fair sentence or did they get bullied around? It leaves a stain on the courthouse if somebody doesn’t try to clean it up. So there’s a lot of cases out there that may never get addressed,” added Gifford.

KFOR also asked about the potential costs of post-conviction reviews, or new trials.

How much does it cost to go to trial, or go to trial again?

Gifford said it’s not a clear cut answer.

“In this type of situation is it’s really not an easy way to try to figure out how to do it,” he said.

“It would take a concerted effort by a group of people, whether it’s a task force in the [Oklahoma County} District Attorney’s office, [or] if the Oklahoma Bar Association was to take action… to pull every single case between this judge in this prosecutor and review through all of them,” he said.

But, there can be a number of associated costs with trials, including court litigation costs, appeals, witness testimonies or associated expert opinions, though there are several studies available to determine costs for a variety of cases.