Julius Jones’ attorney makes personal visit to OKC to update status of clemency petition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Julius Jones’ attorney made a personal visit to Oklahoma City from Phoenix to provide an update on the case as supporters anxiously await the result of his petition for clemency.

It’s a race against the clock as friends, family and activists work to prove Jones’ innocence in the murder of an Edmond businessman.

"All you need is a little bit of faith,” Julius Jones’ mother Madeline Jones said.

That hope has been stretching more than two decades for Madeline Jones. Her son, Julius Jones, sits on Oklahoma death row.

"To see him walk out that gate as a free man, that’s probably going to be the greatest moment of my life,” Jones’ best friend Jimmy Lawson said.

The now 39-year-old is in solitary confinement for the 1999 killing of Edmond businessman, Paul Howell.

Jones was a 19-year-old OU student and star athlete at the time.

For 20 years, he hasn’t budged on his innocence.

Supporters are still pointing out a lack of key pieces of evidence, including a red bandana worn by the killer during the shooting which was never tested for DNA.

Also, his attorney cited a racially motivated jury and two jail inmates who said they knew who the real shooter was.

Julius’ mother vows her son was with her that night, but she was never called to testify on his behalf.

"I trust the system, but then again, I just don't know,” Madeline Jones said.

"We are not concerned that it's been awhile since the petition is pending,” Assistant Federal Public Defender Dale Baich said.

Friday night, Jones’ attorney flew in from Phoenix to update supporters on the uncertainty of a clemency petition filed late last year at the mercy of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

So far, no word.

In the meantime, Jones’ case is attracting national attention, including a feature on Viola Davis’ docuseries 'The Last Defense' and a social media firestorm from A-list reality start Kim Kardashian West.

"It's a patience thing,” Lawson said.

But patience is running thin.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter recently reinstated the death penalty after a five year break.

The state is set to schedule execution dates in less than five months.

"We just don't want to be a state that puts people to death without giving them a fair opportunity to prove themselves,” State of Oklahoma NAACP President Anthony R. Douglas said.

"He doesn't act like he's scared,” Madeline Jones said. “He is just positive.”

The Pardon and Parole Board tells News 4 they have thousands of petitions come across their desk every month, and there is no set timeline on Julius’ case.