OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Independence Day is upon us and there will be plenty of fun festivities to enjoy across Oklahoma on 4th of July weekend.

Below is a list of Fourth of July events happening in your local community.

Note: Fireworks shows are listed by city, in alphabetical order. Also, if you know of a 4th of July event that you think should be added to the list, please contact by emailing 4@kfor.com us and let us know.

Ada

Ada’s Independence Day Celebration will be held on Monday, July 4 at Wintersmith Park in Ada. Organizers say activities begin at 6 a.m. with a Fireball Classic Race, followed by a day full of children’s activities, concessions, water wars, inflatables, live music and a new express train engine.

Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Bethany

Bethany Freedom Fest will be held Saturday, July 2 and feature multiple events. A parade will be at 10 a.m. on Historic Route 66, from SNU to Eldon Lyon Park. Street Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Bethany, at College Avenue/38th Street/Asbury, and include a car show, entertainment, vendors and food. Fireworks begin at 9:55 p.m. at Eldon Lyon Park. The park opens at 7 p.m.

Buffalo

The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Annual 4th of July Celebration in the Park will be at Celebration Park. It will be both Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. Sunday will have free swim from 2 to 6 p.m. and a Kids Inc., Softball Tournament at 6 p.m.

Monday activities include a movie at 10 a.m., scavenger hunt from noon to 6 p.m., free swim from 1 to 6 p.m. and several park festivities at 6 p.m., including the Little Mr. and Miss Firework Contest, Hot Rod Car Show, ice cream contest (entries accepted until 6:30 p.m.) and free hamburger and hot dog feed. Festivities continue with a chamber train, Dunk the Mayor dunk tank, Mountain of Money, balloon toss and sack race at 6:30 p.m., ice cream contest, car show and Mr. and Miss Firework winner announcements at 7:30 p.m., and firework show at dusk.

Butler

The Butler Fireworks Display will be held on Saturday, July 2. The event will begin with hot dogs and soda at 6 p.m. and conclude with fireworks at dark.

Caney

The Town of Caney will have a Fourth of July celebration starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2. The parade begins at 11 a.m., followed by Branches Gospel singing at noon, tournament kickoff at 1 p.m., turtles race and kids games in the park at 2 p.m., tug of war at 3 p.m., hamburgers and hot dogs at 6 p.m., street dance with the Busted Rubber Band at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. and street dance at 11 p.m.

Commerce

A 4th of July celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Commerce High School. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The event will have $1 hot dogs and other food and drinks, as well as free watermelon and a gun raffle. A live band, Full Throttle, will be on hand.

Duke

The Duke Chamber of Commerce will put on a 4th of July Celebration from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Duke School baseball and softball fields. The celebration will include a waterslide, bounce house, free food and fireworks display at night. Personal fireworks are not allowed.

Edmond

LibertyFest returns for its 50th year in Edmond with the following assortment of 4th of July festivities:

Concert in the Park at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the UCO Campus, adjacent to Mitchell Hall. It’s free to the public.

ParkFest will be 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Mitch Park, north of the baseball fields. It’s free to the public.

Traveling Trivia at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 at Earl’s Rib Palace. The cost is $15 per vehicle. Go to www.libertyfest.org for Road Rally forms.

Parade at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4 in Downtown Edmond. It’s free to the public. People are encouraged to arrive early.

Fireworks & Drones at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, near Hafer Park. It’s free to the public.

LibertyFest 2021. Photo courtesy KFOR Staff

Flint Ridge

Annual celebration “Fun, Family and Fireworks” will be held Saturday, July 2. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. in the rec area behind the POA office. Food vendors will be on hand selling hamburgers, barbecue sandwiches, desserts and more.

Glencoe

Glencoe’s fireworks event will be held Saturday, July 9 at Boyd Davidson Park. Activities include a patriotic pet parade at 9 a.m. with cash prizes for most patriotic, cutest, most unique and best tricks. There will be two giant water slides from noon on; day-long bracelets for the water slide are $10 each. A kids fishing tournament will be from 10 a.m. to noon with three cash prizes for biggest fish. A hot dog eating contest with cash prizes will be held at 12:30 p.m.; contestants must be 13 or older. Festivities also include live music, volleyball and cornhole. Glow in the dark items will be on sale at concession, and a 50/50 cash raffle will be held. Fireworks start at dark.

Granite

Granite’s 1st Annual 4th of July Parade will line up at 5 p.m. and begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Activities include a slip & slide, bouncy house, horse rides, face painting, sno cones, dunk tank and more. Classes include floats, motorcycles, ATVs, bicycles and horses. The event will have free hot dogs and the biggest water fight of the year. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water guns. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Jennings

The Jennings Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual BBQ dinner and fireworks show on Saturday, July 9. The dinner will start at 6 p.m. at the school cafeteria. Music will follow, and fireworks start at dusk.

Donations for the meal and fireworks are being accepted.

Laverne

Laverne’s 48th Annual 4th of July Celebration has a large number of activities and events from Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4.

Laverne’s 48th Annual 4th of July Celebration

Midwest City

Tribute to Liberty will be held from 6-10 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Joe B Barnes Regional Park. The Andrews Sisters Tribute by Character Connection Co. will be at 6 p.m. The Wise Guys will be at 7 p.m. The fireworks display will be at 9:45 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand with tasty treats, including Lolli & Pop’s Funnel Cakes, Tasty Snow, Jamaican Thunder and more.

Minco

A 4th of July fireworks show show will be put on at the Minco Football Field on Monday, July 4. Concession will be open from 7:30-9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Newcastle

Red, White and Blue Fest will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Veterans Park. The festival will have food trucks, fireworks, a car show, games and crafts. The Tyler Lee Band will perform music.

Nicoma Park

The Liberty Fireworks Bash is a free community event set for Saturday, July 2 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers say there will be carnival rides, games, live music, food trucks and vendors throughout the day. At night, the sky will light up with a fireworks display around 10:15 p.m. The Liberty Fireworks Bash will be held at 2540 Liberty Blvd. in Nicoma Park.

Norman

The community is invited to head to Reaves Park on July 4 for Norman’s Fourth Fest. Beginning at 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy food trucks, family yard games, live music and a brewery area for adults. The largest fireworks show in the state will take place just before 10 p.m.

Thunderbird Casino will host a free, all-ages, multi-day celebration, with a fireworks show on Thursday, June 30 and Sunday, July 3. A pow wow will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2 and Sunday. The Bellamy Brothers will perform a free concert Thursday before the fireworks show. The gate opens at 6:30 p.m. for the Thursday concert. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Oklahoma City

The annual ‘Red, White and Boom’ event will be held on Sunday, July 3, beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Scissortail Park. The free event will feature the Oklahoma City Philharmonic performing patriotic music followed by a spectacular fireworks display. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket, and whatever they need to enjoy the performance. The first 5,000 guests will receive a free Oklahoma City Philharmonic fan.

Frontier City will also be hosting nightly fireworks shows July 2 through July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Reydon

The Reydon Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fireworks show will be held Saturday, July 2. A corn hole tournament starts at 2 p.m., cookout at 6 p.m. and games – sack race, turtle race, egg toss and spoon race – at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Stillwater

Stillwater’s annual Boomer Blast Fireworks Show and Independence Day Celebration returns to Boomer Lake Park, located at the corner of Washington Street and Lakeview Road. It begins at 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 and concludes with a 22-minute fireworks show that begins around 9:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand.

Stroud

Stroud’s 4th of July Freedom Festivities will be from 5-8 p.m. with fireworks to follow on Monday, July 4. Free hot dogs and bottled water will be provided. Activities include frisbee golf, water fights and slides.

Yukon

The City of Yukon’s annual Freedom Fest starts July 3, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., then continues July 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

The annual celebration is held at Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W. Vandament and City Park, 2200 S. Holly Ave.

The city will also have its annual Veterans Tribute at Freedom Fest, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3. A fireworks show will be held to close the day at 10 p.m.

Freedom Fest Car Show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 4. A hot dog eating contest will also be held. A fireworks show will close the day at 10 p.m.