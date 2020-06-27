June Banjo Jamboree to deliver down home sounds in live-streaming concert

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Banjo Museum’s June Banjo Jamboree is going to deliver some sweet, down home music in a live-streaming online concert.

The jamboree will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

Oklahoma’s own Byron Berline Band will headline the jamboree. Other performing artists include Sinner Friends, featuring Aaron Jonah, Lewis joining from Michigan and Tennessee, Hall of Fame banjoist and ABM executive director Johnny Baier, Lucas Ross performing comedy for all ages and Wayne Cantwell presenting traditional music of the open prairie.

The event will also include prizes that will be mailed to recipients following the jamboree. Details will be provided at the start of the event on how to enter prize contests. Participants must be 18 or over and an Oklahoma resident to enter. Winners will be announced throughout the event.

You can watch the event on Facebook by clicking here, on YouTube by clicking here or on the American Banjo Museum website by clicking here.

The Oklahoma Arts Council provided a grant that made the jamboree possible.

The Bricktown Association, KFOR, The Tower Theatre and BancFirst are sponsoring the event.

