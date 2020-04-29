June jury duty canceled in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were supposed to appear for jury duty in the coming weeks, officials say you won’t head to the courthouse in June.

Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren announced that the June 15th summons for jury duty has been cancelled by Oklahoma County Presiding Administrative Judge Ray Elliott.

New jury duty dates have been added to late summer.

“I applaud Judge Elliott for making such a wise, but difficult decision to protect the public and our employees during the CV-19 health pandemic,” said Warren. “This gives us additional time to put together a plan on how we’re going to manage bringing in hundreds of prospective jurors into the Courthouse to do their public duty, while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

The new jury dates are August 17 and September 21.