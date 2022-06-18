Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Festivities are happening across the metro today, Saturday, June 18 to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of all enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.

The following Juneteenth events are being held in the metro on Saturday:

Juneteenth on the East kicks off at 3 p.m. today at 1734 NE 23rd St., in Oklahoma City and keeps going until 9 p.m. The family-friendly event features live music, interactive murals, dance performances, a car show and plenty more. Grammy Award winner Mya will be the headlining performer at the event. Food trucks will be on hand.

Norman’s Second Annual Juneteenth Festival starts at 5:30 p.m. today. A fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. The family-friendly event includes children’s activities, a dog Frisbee show, food trucks, domino tournament, DJ music, dance performances and more. Mayor Breea Clark will present a Key to the City to a longtime community advocate and special guest on stage at around 6 p.m.

Juneteenth Music & Arts Festival begins at 6:30 p.m. today at Washington Park, NE 4th St., in Oklahoma City. The festival will feature performances by Vokal Gold, B Les, Jon B, DJ Quik and more.