OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man convicted in the child abuse death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter now faces life without parole after a jury recommended the sentence Thursday.

On September 25, 2020, 10-month-old Paisley Cearly was taken to an emergency clinic by her mother.

Medical professionals called police and rushed Paisley to a nearby hospital where she passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Investigators discovered she had sustained multiple significant injuries while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, now-34-year-old Joshua Jennings. There was also evidence of older injuries on the baby.

“Upon talking to the doctor, there’s no way the injuries could have occurred accidentally,” said Oklahoma City Police M.Sgt. Gary Knight.

Joshua Jennings, Courtesy: Canadian County Sheriff’s Office

Police said the abuse occurred at an apartment near SW 5th St. and Mustang Rd.

Before his arrest, Jennings posted and shared several posts condemning physical and sexual child abusers, all with #SaveOurChildren.

Now, Jennings faces life without parole for the death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearly.