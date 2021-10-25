Jury selection begins in trial of Oklahoma mother charged in connection with 2-year-old son’s death

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma mother accused of the death of her child is now going before a judge and jury.

Jury selection happened Monday inside a Cleveland County courtroom for the trial against Rebecca Hogue.

Prosecutors allege she failed to protect her 2-year-old son, Jeremiah Johnson, from her boyfriend, Christopher Trent, who was caring for the child when he suffered those fatal injuries in January of 2020.

Trent was the subject of a manhunt following the child’s death but was found dead at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. He hung himself before he could face charges.

Prosecutors argued Hogue didn’t kill Jeremiah, but she knew it was happening and reportedly did nothing to stop it.

“The Oklahoma law holds that mother responsible for whatever acts the person who she’s with causes to her child,” said Irven Box.

Box is not representing Hogue but offers insight on Oklahoma’s Failure to Protect law.

The law treats those who allegedly enable child abuse the same as actual abusers.

“I think it’s a good law. I think it’s a law that protects the child, and I think more parents and young parents ought to be aware of it,” said Box.

The first day of trial for Hogue should start sometime this week.