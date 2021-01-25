Jury selection set to begin for man accused of murdering 24-year-old

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) –More than a year after an Edmond man was found dead in his home, the case is about to head to trial.

In June of 2019, 24-year-old Sawyer English was unexpectedly found dead in his home after coworkers called the police when he didn’t show up for work for several days.

At the time, officials said his death was not the result of “natural causes.”

“It doesn’t make sense, that’s the biggest thing. Sawyer was never the kind of person to draw enemies,” Jake Storey, a close friend, told KFOR in 2019.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Edmond police entered English’s home and found him dead.

“They noticed what they believe to be three bullet entrance wounds in the back,” the affidavit states.

In addition to seizing evidence of the murder from the home, investigators say they also seized cash, medical cannabis and a surveillance camera system from the house.

Sawyer English. Pic provided by Mitch English

A month after his death, officials with the Edmond Police Department announced that two people were arrested in connection to English’s murder.

Authorities say they learned that 37-year-old George Stewart Watson shot English through the window of his home while another suspect, 37-year-old Lindsi Mae Mayabb, waited in the car.

Investigators tracked the suspects to St. Augustine, Florida.

George Watson, Lindsi Mayabb

Mayabb reportedly told detectives that Watson was upset that she was in a relationship with Sawyer English and said he wanted to shoot him. Mayabb confessed to driving Watson to English’s home.

More than a year and a half after his murder, officials say jury selection is set to begin in the case against George Watson.

Family members tell KFOR they expect opening statements to begin later this week.