Jury selection to begin in second-degree murder case against Oklahoma doctor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been more than a year since an Oklahoma cardiologist was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a deadly crash.

Now, the case against him is heading to an Oklahoma County courtroom.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2018, emergency crews were called to a deadly crash along I-35, between 15th and 33rd.

Authorities say Bryan Frank Perry was driving a 2013 Mercedes northbound when he hit a motorcycle, killing 31-year-old Nicholas Rappa.

At the time of his death, Rappa worked at OU Children’s Hospital and left behind a young daughter.

Nicholas Rappa

According to court documents, Perry told investigators that “he knew he hit something” but continued driving anyway.

“The driver of the Mercedes continued on northbound, ran off the road on the east side of the interstate where he struck a light pole, which caused the vehicle to become disabled,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Court documents state that Perry, a cardiologist, did not call for help or render aid to Rappa following the crash.

Bryan Perry

Perry was ultimately charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Months after being charged, court documents show that Perry failed a breathalyzer test, which was a violation of his bond. Although prosecutors wanted him to be sent to jail, a judge allowed Perry to go to an out-of-state rehab facility.

Now, it seems the case is headed to a courtroom.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning.