Jury to decide fate of former Oklahoma doctor charged with 5 counts of second-degree murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma doctor accused of killing five of her patients is now on trial.

Midwest City Doctor Regan Nichols faces five counts of second-degree murder after allegedly prescribing large, fatal amounts of drugs to her patients.

During closing arguments Thursday morning, Nichols sat quietly as prosecutors blamed her for turning her patients into addicts.

Regan Nichols

The prosecution argued she caused five of her patients to die from overdosing on deadly combinations of narcotics.

Prosecutors said Nichols didn’t care whether they had an addiction, and her patients paid the ultimate sacrifice.

However, the defense said the victims were not forced to take the prescribed pills. They argued the victims had severe health problems and were on medications way before they were under the care of Dr. Nichols.

The defense compared their deaths to a game of Russian roulette because the victims took more pills than they were instructed to do.

Nichol’s fate now lies in the hands of the jury. If convicted, she faces between 10 years to life for each count.

