Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg dies at age 87, former Oklahoma politicians react

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from pancreatic cancer after 27 years on the highest court in the land.

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington is left with a void to fill after Ginsburg’s death.

“When a justice of the Supreme Court passes away it creates a great void,” said former Republican Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb.

“We mourn her and weep for her family and all of her many, many, millions of supporters,” said former Democratic Oklahoma Gov. David Walters.

Both Lamb and Walters spoke to KFOR about the breaking news Friday night.

“I just hope her memory will serve as a continuing revolution,” Walters said.

“Let’s just pause for a moment as Americans and appreciate a woman who was willing to sacrifice the almighty dollar and to serve her fellow man,” Lamb said.

Ginsburg was known for being a pioneer for women’s rights and gender equality. She graduated in the top of her class at Columbia Law School. She won five of six cases before the Supreme Court.

“Wrong it is to judge people on the basis of what they look like,” Ginsburg said.

Her death comes 46 days before the presidential election.

President Barack Obama was denied even a hearing when trying to replace a Supreme Court justice in 2016. Friday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump’s nominee would receive a vote on the Senate floor.

“Whoever wins the election then should have the right to make this nomination,” Walters said.

“The race for president got even more important with the unfortunate death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Lamb said.

Ginsburg’s dying wish, according to an NBC report that was first reported by NPR, was that she didn’t want to be replaced “until a new president is installed.”

