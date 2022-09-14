EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say several juveniles are in hot water after leading Edmond police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., an Edmond police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near 15th and Fretz. However, the driver refused to stop and led authorities on a chase.

Officials say the chase reached high speeds and even crossed into Oklahoma City limits.

Once they reached 178th and Portland, an officer performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention, causing the suspects to crash.

At that point, authorities say six people jumped out of the car.

Police were able to immediately take two females into custody, and two males were found a short time later.

Two other suspects are still on the loose.

Authorities say the driver, who is a juvenile, was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco products, and obstruction.

A juvenile passenger faces complaints of public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, false representation to an officer, curfew violation, and obstruction.

The two juvenile female passengers are facing complaints of public intoxication, curfew violations, and obstruction.

The driver was arrested and the three passengers were released to their parents.

If you have any information on the two outstanding suspects, call Edmond police at (405) 359-4338.