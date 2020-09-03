Juvenile arrested for murder in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a juvenile has been taken into custody following a murder.
OSBI agents say they were called in to help investigators with the murder of a woman in Fairland.
Officials say 50-year-old Alicia Williams died of a gunshot wound inside her home off of East Hwy 60.
Authorities say a juvenile female was taken into custody in connection with the crime.
The OSBI investigation is still ongoing.
