Juvenile arrested for murder in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a juvenile has been taken into custody following a murder.

OSBI agents say they were called in to help investigators with the murder of a woman in Fairland.

Officials say 50-year-old Alicia Williams died of a gunshot wound inside her home off of East Hwy 60.

Authorities say a juvenile female was taken into custody in connection with the crime.

The OSBI investigation is still ongoing.

