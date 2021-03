OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A minor was accidentally shot in Oklahoma City late Friday night.

The victim was one of two minors at an apartment in the 7700 block of Northwest 12th when the gun was fired at around 11 p.m.

An Oklahoma City police officer at the scene of an accidental shooting involving two minors in Oklahoma City.

One of the minors was shot but is expected to be okay, according to Oklahoma City police.

The shooting was said to be accidental

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting were provided.