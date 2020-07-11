Juvenile shot in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A juvenile in Stillwater was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot, Stillwater police say.

Officers with the Stillwater Police Department were called to the area of 11th and Hester at approximately 12:24 a.m. Saturday, after police received multiple reports of a shooting, according to a Police Department news release.

While officers were responding to the area, another officer made contact with two individuals in a vehicle in the 600 block of East 13th.

“The driver of the vehicle told the officer they were involved in a shooting incident,” the news release states. “An individual claiming to be the shooter and a firearm were located in that vehicle.”

Police discovered that the scene of the shooting was in the 1000 block of South Hester.

Stillwater Medical Center Emergency Room personnel called 911 and reported that an individual with a gunshot wound was brought by vehicle to the ER, according to the news release.

The shooting victim, a juvenile, was flown to Presbyterian Hospital in Oklahoma City. The juvenile is stable, the news release states.

Stillwater police have not made any arrests yet in connection with the shooting. The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

