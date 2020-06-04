Juvenile taken into custody following pursuit, crash in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A juvenile was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in Edmond.

At about 1 a.m. on Thursday, a stolen vehicle was spotted by police near 15th and Broadway in Edmond.

According to officials, the driver, a juvenile, had jumped in the vehicle with his friends, but before the pursuit started, he stopped to let them out.

Police say the juvenile took off, hitting speeds of around 90 mph.

The driver lost control, hitting a building and light pole.

Authorities tell KFOR the juvenile was taken into custody and the hospital for minor injuries.

The owner of the car told police the keys were inside the vehicle at an apartment complex when it was stolen.