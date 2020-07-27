Juveniles arrested after allegedly robbing woman in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Three juveniles were arrested after they allegedly robbed a woman with a BB gun while she was sleeping.

On Sunday, around 6:50 a.m., police were called to the Coventry Apartments to investigate a home invasion robbery.

The victim stated she was sleeping in bed when she heard a knock at the door. She was getting out of bed when suddenly, the suspects kicked in her front door.

The victim stated the suspects then entered her bedroom, brandishing a black pistol which turned out to be a BB gun. Police say at the time, the BB gun looked like a legitimate firearm.

Two suspects then demanded money from the woman, and took her wallet and car keys.

They fled the apartment and went to the victim’s vehicle. The victim had chased the suspects out of the door and to her vehicle.

When she arrived, a third suspect was already sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

The victim tried to stop them from stealing her car and the third suspect threatened to assault her if she did not back away.

The victim told police she recognized all three suspects.

When police arrived at the complex, they found the stolen vehicle, and a male and female running through the complex and then into an apartment.

Officers developed information about who lived in the apartment and were able to get a telephone number for the occupants. Officers contacted the apartment tenant and advised them to exit the apartment one at a time.

All three suspects were eventually arrested for armed robbery/home invasion. They are all juveniles, and were booked for youthful offender crimes.

The keys to the stolen vehicle and a black BB gun pistol with a laser were covered in the apartment.

