Juveniles arrested after high-speed chase

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two juveniles were taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Investigators say it all started when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near S.E. 59th and Bryant.

Officers say the driver refused to stop and led officers on chase with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

At one time, the driver lost control of a front tire and then hit a curb.

That’s when the two juveniles inside the vehicle attempted to run, but were caught near 30th and Telephone Rd.

