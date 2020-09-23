Juveniles taken into custody after allegedly shooting at people with BB gun

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton are investigating after a vehicle was shooting at people and property with a BB gun.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers with the Lawton Police Department received multiple calls about individuals in a vehicle shooting at others with a possible BB gun.

Officials say multiple people and pieces of property were hit with BBs or pellets. In fact, one person went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators spotted the suspect’s vehicle and made a traffic stop at the Taco Bell, located near N.W. 26th and Cache Rd.

Authorities say they located the weapon and all of the juveniles in the vehicle were taken into custody.

At this point, the investigation is still ongoing.

