K-9 teams undergo explosives training and detection

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement K-9 units from across the region were are being tested in Oklahoma City on their ability to detect odors related to explosives.

Close to 40 city, state and federal K-9 teams are participating in National Odor Recognition Testing at the State Fairgrounds this week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is hosting the event.

A K-9 taking an odor detection test.

The odor test determines whether a K-9 unit can detect 10 basic odors put off by certain explosives.

“Part of why we come out here is we put out new explosives, maybe they haven’t seen before. There’s different types of explosives the bad guys use that they may not be using right now,” said Cody Monday, lead instructor. “So, we look at the trends and put out everything that can make them successful.”

Congress recognizes the odor recognition test as the standard for effective explosive detection.

