OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police K-9s in Oklahoma City are heading to school to learn new skills.

Each year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) hosts police and military canine teams for more than just your typical obedience training. The dogs are set to learn how to find bombs.

The ATF dog training event is expected to teach K-9s how to “sniff out” potentially explosive materials with more than 40 teams gearing up to get certified in explosives detection.

ATF trainers will prepare each K-9 to be trained in sense and smelling orders related to hazardous materials that human eyes can not detect to ensure areas are safe.

