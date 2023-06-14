DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – A K9 officer is being credited for saving lives following a drug bust in Durant.

On Tuesday, an officer with the Durant Police Department pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop on Hwy 69/75.

Investigators say a K9 officer responded to the scene and alerted to the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 fentanyl pills, which the department said is enough to cause hundreds of deaths.

The driver was ultimately arrested on a complaint of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.