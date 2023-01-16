OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a fitting tribute to a canine war hero who saved lives while overseas.

On Saturday, a group of motorcyclists escorted the remains of Potter from the animal hospital to his handler’s home.

Potter was an IED search dog in Afghanistan.

Officials say he was responsible for finding over 100 IEDs while he served in the country.

Even though he was injured in the war, he did not fully retire. Instead, he came back to the United States and worked for the Department of Defense.

After that, he came to Oklahoma to live with his handler from his time in Afghanistan, Ken Kelly, who is also a retired Oklahoma County deputy.

Potter died earlier this month at 10-years-old.